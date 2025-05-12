Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [B-Roll] Hawaii's Own Rucks Through Region VII Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP NAVAJO, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in day two of the Region VII Best Warrior Competition (BWC) 2025, to include land navigation, 18 mile ruck march, and various Expert Soldier Badge lanes at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 14, 2025. The region-level BWC highlights the adaptability, resilience and lethal precision of our forces, reaffirming the National Guard citizen-Soldiers’ unwavering readiness for every mission. Competitors from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah National Guards battled it out in physically and mentally challenging events to determine Region VII Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962593
    VIRIN: 250514-Z-UF566-2001
    Filename: DOD_110997423
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CAMP NAVAJO, ARIZONA, US

