[B-Roll] Hawaii's Own Rucks Through Region VII Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in day two of the Region VII Best Warrior Competition (BWC) 2025, to include land navigation, 18 mile ruck march, and various Expert Soldier Badge lanes at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 14, 2025. The region-level BWC highlights the adaptability, resilience and lethal precision of our forces, reaffirming the National Guard citizen-Soldiers’ unwavering readiness for every mission. Competitors from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah National Guards battled it out in physically and mentally challenging events to determine Region VII Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)