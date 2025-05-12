The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 12-16, 2025, includes expanded mental health resources, tough training for nursing students, advanced simulated scenarios to improve patient care, and more news.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 16:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|962585
|VIRIN:
|250515-O-TR188-7191
|Filename:
|DOD_110997190
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - May 16, 2025, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.