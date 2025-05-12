Gregory Ford, director of the Department of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), host the CID Fallen Agent Remembrance Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C., May 15, 2025. The Ceremony honors 11 CID Agents who have passed away in the line of duty during their time with the division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Carvajal)
