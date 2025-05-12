video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gregory Ford, director of the Department of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), host the CID Fallen Agent Remembrance Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C., May 15, 2025. The Ceremony honors 11 CID Agents who have passed away in the line of duty during their time with the division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Carvajal)