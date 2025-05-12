Maintaining & Preserving the Tomb

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Honoring Preservation Month



The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery stands as a symbol of sacrifice and remembrance. At over 100 years old, it requires dedicated care and attention to ensure it endures for future generations.



This Preservation Month, join us as we meet one of Arlington National Cemetery’s preservationists working to maintain this sacred space.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca & Jamie Mahon / Arlington National Cemetery)