Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintaining & Preserving the Tomb

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Honoring Preservation Month

    The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery stands as a symbol of sacrifice and remembrance. At over 100 years old, it requires dedicated care and attention to ensure it endures for future generations.

    This Preservation Month, join us as we meet one of Arlington National Cemetery’s preservationists working to maintain this sacred space.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca & Jamie Mahon / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 962551
    VIRIN: 250515-A-YL265-5341
    Filename: DOD_110996617
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining & Preserving the Tomb, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download