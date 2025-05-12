Honoring Preservation Month
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery stands as a symbol of sacrifice and remembrance. At over 100 years old, it requires dedicated care and attention to ensure it endures for future generations.
This Preservation Month, join us as we meet one of Arlington National Cemetery’s preservationists working to maintain this sacred space.
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca & Jamie Mahon / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 13:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|962551
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-YL265-5341
|Filename:
|DOD_110996617
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining & Preserving the Tomb, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.