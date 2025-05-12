Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness training

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron, in coordination with squadrons across the 102nd Mission Support Group, played a central role in Iron Nomad, a large-scale, three-day training event on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, 2-4 May 2025. The training was designed to simulate the rapid establishment of a forward operating location in a hostile, resource-constrained environment.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962548
    VIRIN: 250504-Z-TS442-1001
    Filename: DOD_110996605
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Mission Support Group conducts expeditionary readiness training, by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    civil engineers
    expeditionary operations
    warrior ethos

