Beyond the Cockpit:Inside the 1st FW's Aerospace Physiology Mission

The 1st Fighter Wing's Aerospace Physiology team conducts a chamber training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2025. This program equips all aircrew members across the service branches, with the knowledge and skills necessary to safely operate in flight environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)