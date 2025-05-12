Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the Cockpit:Inside the 1st FW's Aerospace Physiology Mission

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 1st Fighter Wing's Aerospace Physiology team conducts a chamber training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2025. This program equips all aircrew members across the service branches, with the knowledge and skills necessary to safely operate in flight environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    aircrew
    1st Fighter Wing
    Aerospace and Operational Physiology
    flight instruction

