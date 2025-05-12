Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS-2 issue at Eygelshoven for DEFENDER 25

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    05.14.2025

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Battalion Benelux issued over 200 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and major end items to the 59th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) at the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in the Netherlands at the start of DEFENDER 25.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 02:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962481
    VIRIN: 250515-A-SM279-7637
    Filename: DOD_110995617
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL

