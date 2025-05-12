Osan Air Power Days 2025 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962475" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team supported Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9–11, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 51st Fighter Wing’s air show highlighted its operational capabilities and U.S.-ROK interoperability, reaffirming the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. As the most forward-deployed, permanently based fighter wing, Osan AB remains constantly ready to defend 51 million people alongside U.S. allies and partners. The event also served as a platform to strengthen bonds with local communities, welcoming 48,575 attendees to experience U.S. and ROK airpower up close. The demonstration showcased the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s capabilities in support of the 7th Air Force’s Super Squadron test, an initiative to optimize combat force generation and increase readiness by consolidating aircraft and personnel into a single unit. This effort enhances the ROK-U.S. Alliance’s combat effectiveness and expands sortie generation capacity across the Korean Theater in support of regional stability.