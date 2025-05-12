The U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team supported Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9–11, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 51st Fighter Wing’s air show highlighted its operational capabilities and U.S.-ROK interoperability, reaffirming the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. As the most forward-deployed, permanently based fighter wing, Osan AB remains constantly ready to defend 51 million people alongside U.S. allies and partners. The event also served as a platform to strengthen bonds with local communities, welcoming 48,575 attendees to experience U.S. and ROK airpower up close. The demonstration showcased the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s capabilities in support of the 7th Air Force’s Super Squadron test, an initiative to optimize combat force generation and increase readiness by consolidating aircraft and personnel into a single unit. This effort enhances the ROK-U.S. Alliance’s combat effectiveness and expands sortie generation capacity across the Korean Theater in support of regional stability.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 01:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962475
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-YW474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110995569
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Air Power Days 2025 B-Roll, by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.