    Osan Air Power Days 2025 B-Roll

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team supported Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9–11, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 51st Fighter Wing’s air show highlighted its operational capabilities and U.S.-ROK interoperability, reaffirming the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. As the most forward-deployed, permanently based fighter wing, Osan AB remains constantly ready to defend 51 million people alongside U.S. allies and partners. The event also served as a platform to strengthen bonds with local communities, welcoming 48,575 attendees to experience U.S. and ROK airpower up close. The demonstration showcased the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s capabilities in support of the 7th Air Force’s Super Squadron test, an initiative to optimize combat force generation and increase readiness by consolidating aircraft and personnel into a single unit. This effort enhances the ROK-U.S. Alliance’s combat effectiveness and expands sortie generation capacity across the Korean Theater in support of regional stability.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962475
    VIRIN: 250514-F-YW474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110995569
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Republic of Korea
    F-16
    PACAFViperDemo
    U.S. Air Force
    OAPD
    OAPD25

