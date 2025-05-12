Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunrise Operations: C-130J on the flight line at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron is seen on the flight line during sunrise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2025. Yokota serves as the primary airlift hub in the Indo-Pacific region, providing rapid-response capability for missions throughout the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 21:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962462
    VIRIN: 250515-F-GS842-1001
    Filename: DOD_110995276
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

