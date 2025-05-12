Sunrise Operations: C-130J on the flight line at Yokota

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron is seen on the flight line during sunrise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2025. Yokota serves as the primary airlift hub in the Indo-Pacific region, providing rapid-response capability for missions throughout the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)