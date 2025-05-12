A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron is seen on the flight line during sunrise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2025. Yokota serves as the primary airlift hub in the Indo-Pacific region, providing rapid-response capability for missions throughout the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962462
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-GS842-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110995276
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sunrise Operations: C-130J on the flight line at Yokota, by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS
