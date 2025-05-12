Nicole Hitch named TECOM Junior Civilian of the Year at The Combat Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nicole Hitch, a Missouri native, community liaison with Government and External Affairs, G-7, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, receives an award for the 2024 Training and Education Command Junior Civilian of the Year at Lance Cpl. Torrey Gray Field, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2025. Nicole was recognized for her outstanding contributions in building strategic relationships and liaison support. She developed and maintained a dynamic and far-reaching liaison network spanning federal, state, regional, and local government levels. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saige Steiber)