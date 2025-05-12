Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nicole Hitch named TECOM Junior Civilian of the Year at The Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saige Steiber 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Nicole Hitch, a Missouri native, community liaison with Government and External Affairs, G-7, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, receives an award for the 2024 Training and Education Command Junior Civilian of the Year at Lance Cpl. Torrey Gray Field, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 13, 2025. Nicole was recognized for her outstanding contributions in building strategic relationships and liaison support. She developed and maintained a dynamic and far-reaching liaison network spanning federal, state, regional, and local government levels. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saige Steiber)

    This work, Nicole Hitch named TECOM Junior Civilian of the Year at The Combat Center, by LCpl Saige Steiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dedication
    teamwork
    outstanding leadership
    USMCNews
    CY24 JCOTY

