The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command G-1 hosted their annual Human Resources Workshop for HR professionals from each of our brigade Army Reserve Elements, as well as representatives from each of our 45 battalions, across the country, from coast-to-coast, May 5-9, 2025. The workshop prepared HR professionals to maximize their efforts while working within the unique multi-component relationship that the 85th USARSC shares with the active duty's First Army. Both commands partner towards the readiness of their active duty and Army Reserve observer, coach trainers to prepare warfighters for overseas operations and mobilizations.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 17:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962448
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-KL464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110994969
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 85th USARSC G1 HR Workshop, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.