    85th USARSC G1 HR Workshop

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command G-1 hosted their annual Human Resources Workshop for HR professionals from each of our brigade Army Reserve Elements, as well as representatives from each of our 45 battalions, across the country, from coast-to-coast, May 5-9, 2025. The workshop prepared HR professionals to maximize their efforts while working within the unique multi-component relationship that the 85th USARSC shares with the active duty's First Army. Both commands partner towards the readiness of their active duty and Army Reserve observer, coach trainers to prepare warfighters for overseas operations and mobilizations.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 17:52
