    Capt. Sammy Sullivan Army250 Shout-out

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Sammy Sullivan, a Fayetteville, N.C. native, and a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program wishes the Army a Happy 250th Birthday. She is a bronze medalist in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    #ARMY250

