Capt. Sammy Sullivan Army250 Shout-out

U.S. Army Capt. Sammy Sullivan, a Fayetteville, N.C. native, and a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program wishes the Army a Happy 250th Birthday. She is a bronze medalist in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 14:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|962411
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-A0122-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110994092
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
