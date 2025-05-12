OCS Field Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Officer Candidates from the 208th Regional Training Institute conduct Situational Training Exercises (STX) at the Limestone Training Hills. These STX lanes give them the chance to learn by leading soldiers into simulated combat.



With some candidates at the start of their 18 months at Officer Candidate School and others preparing to go their final evaluations soon, there was plenty of team teaching and learning going around. We wish our candidates the best of luck and cannot wait to welcome our newest Lieutenants to the Montana Army National Guard.