Officer Candidates from the 208th Regional Training Institute conduct Situational Training Exercises (STX) at the Limestone Training Hills. These STX lanes give them the chance to learn by leading soldiers into simulated combat.
With some candidates at the start of their 18 months at Officer Candidate School and others preparing to go their final evaluations soon, there was plenty of team teaching and learning going around. We wish our candidates the best of luck and cannot wait to welcome our newest Lieutenants to the Montana Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 16:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962406
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-JJ857-9049
|Filename:
|DOD_110994065
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TOWNSEND, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OCS Field Training Exercise, by SGT Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.