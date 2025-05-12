Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS Field Training Exercise

    TOWNSEND, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Williams 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Officer Candidates from the 208th Regional Training Institute conduct Situational Training Exercises (STX) at the Limestone Training Hills. These STX lanes give them the chance to learn by leading soldiers into simulated combat.

    With some candidates at the start of their 18 months at Officer Candidate School and others preparing to go their final evaluations soon, there was plenty of team teaching and learning going around. We wish our candidates the best of luck and cannot wait to welcome our newest Lieutenants to the Montana Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 16:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962406
    VIRIN: 250506-A-JJ857-9049
    Filename: DOD_110994065
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TOWNSEND, MONTANA, US

