    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Performs First Prescription Fire in 10 Years Increasing Biodiversity, Soldier Safety and Training

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services and the 733d Civil Engineering Squadron environmental team perform a prescription fire at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. March 25 - 28, 2025. Civil engineers use prescription fires to eliminate harmful insects, increase biodiversity of the ecosystem, remove brush to prevent future wildfires, and make the training grounds more accessible for Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962333
    VIRIN: 250514-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_110993495
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Performs First Prescription Fire in 10 Years Increasing Biodiversity, Soldier Safety and Training, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    controlled burn
    JBLE
    Prescription Fire
    Ft. Eustis
