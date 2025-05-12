Joint Base Langley-Eustis Performs First Prescription Fire in 10 Years Increasing Biodiversity, Soldier Safety and Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services and the 733d Civil Engineering Squadron environmental team perform a prescription fire at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. March 25 - 28, 2025. Civil engineers use prescription fires to eliminate harmful insects, increase biodiversity of the ecosystem, remove brush to prevent future wildfires, and make the training grounds more accessible for Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)