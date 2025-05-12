Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partners: COFUMACO and Royal Netherlands Forces Conduct Bilateral Training

    SENEGAL

    05.07.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250507-N-YS140-1030 DAKAR, Senegal (May 7, 2025) - Senegalese Compagnie Fusilier de Marin Commandos (COFUMACO) practice room clearing during a training exercise with Royal Netherlands Marine partners at Obangame Express. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    AFRICOM
    Obangame Express
    OE 25

