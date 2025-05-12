Partners: COFUMACO and Royal Netherlands Forces Conduct Bilateral Training

250507-N-YS140-1030 DAKAR, Senegal (May 7, 2025) - Senegalese Compagnie Fusilier de Marin Commandos (COFUMACO) practice room clearing during a training exercise with Royal Netherlands Marine partners at Obangame Express. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)
|05.07.2025
|05.14.2025 11:35
|B-Roll
|962326
|250507-N-YS140-1030
|DOD_110993445
|00:00:52
|SN
|0
|0
