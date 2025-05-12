Bulkeley Conduct Underway Exercises

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962303" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BAT OF CADIZ ROTA, Spain -- (April 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), conduct flight operations, April 17, 2025. USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region.

Captioning imagery (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)