Bulkeley Conduct Underway Exercises

BAT OF CADIZ ROTA, Spain -- (April 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), conduct flight operations, April 17, 2025. USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region.
Captioning imagery (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 06:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962303
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-LX270-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110993036
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
