    Bulkeley Conduct Underway Exercises

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BAT OF CADIZ ROTA, Spain -- (April 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), conduct flight operations, April 17, 2025. USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region.
    Captioning imagery (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 06:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962303
    VIRIN: 250417-N-LX270-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110993036
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: ROTA, ES

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulkeley Conduct Underway Exercises, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

