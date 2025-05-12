The 81st anniversary of D-Day, the World War II invasion that would stand as the greatest amphibious assault in history, took place on the shores of France. More than 150,000 Soldiers, sailors, and airmen from the United States and its allies stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, beginning a campaign that would end with the unconditional surrender of Germany in May 1945. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
