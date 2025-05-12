video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 81st anniversary of D-Day, the World War II invasion that would stand as the greatest amphibious assault in history, took place on the shores of France. More than 150,000 Soldiers, sailors, and airmen from the United States and its allies stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, beginning a campaign that would end with the unconditional surrender of Germany in May 1945. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)