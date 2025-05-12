Senior Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division and Canadian Army attend the midpoint after-action review during Mountain Peak 25-01 on May 13, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The review allowed participants to assess operational performance, identify lessons learned, and refine tactics ahead of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division’s upcoming Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this summer. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962235
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-HA106-9178
|Filename:
|DOD_110991741
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders conduct Mid-Point Review to Sharpen Combat Readiness During Mountain Peak 25-01, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
