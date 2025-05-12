Leaders conduct Mid-Point Review to Sharpen Combat Readiness During Mountain Peak 25-01

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division and Canadian Army attend the midpoint after-action review during Mountain Peak 25-01 on May 13, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The review allowed participants to assess operational performance, identify lessons learned, and refine tactics ahead of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division’s upcoming Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this summer. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)