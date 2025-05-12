Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders conduct Mid-Point Review to Sharpen Combat Readiness During Mountain Peak 25-01

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division and Canadian Army attend the midpoint after-action review during Mountain Peak 25-01 on May 13, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The review allowed participants to assess operational performance, identify lessons learned, and refine tactics ahead of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division’s upcoming Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this summer. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 18:46
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Fort Drum
    U.S. Army
    10th Mountain Division
    Mountain Peak 25-01

