    Utah National Guard's Joint Exercise Hydra

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ian Charles Tracy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Exercise Hydra pushed the limits of joint military training as over 200 Utah Army and Air National Guard members joined forces with the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve in a groundbreaking operation across Utah. Inspired by the mythological serpent, Hydra demonstrated the power of cross-service collaboration, showcasing advanced targeting, real-time battle-space visualization, and unmatched operational reach. From stealth bombers to Black Hawks, this first-of-its-kind exercise proved that unity, innovation, and adaptability are key to deterring future threats and ensuring America’s combat readiness. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ian Tracy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962226
    VIRIN: 250508-Z-KC275-9244
    Filename: DOD_110991557
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    EXHYDRA; UTANG; AMC

