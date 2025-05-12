Utah National Guard's Joint Exercise Hydra

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise Hydra pushed the limits of joint military training as over 200 Utah Army and Air National Guard members joined forces with the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve in a groundbreaking operation across Utah. Inspired by the mythological serpent, Hydra demonstrated the power of cross-service collaboration, showcasing advanced targeting, real-time battle-space visualization, and unmatched operational reach. From stealth bombers to Black Hawks, this first-of-its-kind exercise proved that unity, innovation, and adaptability are key to deterring future threats and ensuring America’s combat readiness. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ian Tracy)