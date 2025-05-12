Mountain Peak 25-01 Interview with Will McNutt Part 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Will McNutt, the senior G3 exercise coordinator, 10th Mountain Division (LI), speaks about his role as the planning and execution coordinator of Mountain Peak 25-01 on Fort Drum, New York, May 13, 2025. The exercise provides 2nd Brigade Combat Team Soldiers with realistic, home-station training in large-scale combat operations as they prepare for an upcoming rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this summer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)