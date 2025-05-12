Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Peak 25-01 Interview with Will McNutt Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Will McNutt, the senior G3 exercise coordinator, 10th Mountain Division (LI), speaks about his role as the planning and execution coordinator of Mountain Peak 25-01 on Fort Drum, New York, May 13, 2025. The exercise provides 2nd Brigade Combat Team Soldiers with realistic, home-station training in large-scale combat operations as they prepare for an upcoming rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this summer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 15:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962221
    VIRIN: 250513-A-JH229-3070
    Filename: DOD_110991517
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Peak 25-01 Interview with Will McNutt Part 2, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    Mountain Peak
    large scale combat operations
    U.S. Army
    10th Mountain Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download