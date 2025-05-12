Mountain Peak 25-01 Interview with Will McNutt Part 1

Will McNutt, the senior G3 exercise coordinator, 10th Mountain Division (LI), speaks about his role as the planning and execution coordinator of Mountain Peak 25-01 on Fort Drum, New York, May 13, 2025. The exercise provides 2nd Brigade Combat Team Soldiers with realistic, home-station training in large-scale combat operations as they prepare for an upcoming rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, later this summer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 15:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962219
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-JH229-8340
|Filename:
|DOD_110991493
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
