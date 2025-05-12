Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get Your Grub On

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505914-C
    Ready to eat? The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence team provides food support for the military all over the world. From individually packaged meals in a soldier's rucksack, to a ship's galley and to full service dining facilities on military installations, Subsistence gets that food there. So, when you're eating that chow don't forget who's got your back, DLA...is the Nation's Combat Logistics Support Agency. For more information about DLA visit, www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 14:41
    Video ID: 962207
    VIRIN: 250513-D-LU733-1411
    PIN: 505914
    Filename: DOD_110991366
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

