Get Your Grub On

Ready to eat? The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence team provides food support for the military all over the world. From individually packaged meals in a soldier's rucksack, to a ship's galley and to full service dining facilities on military installations, Subsistence gets that food there. So, when you're eating that chow don't forget who's got your back, DLA...is the Nation's Combat Logistics Support Agency. For more information about DLA visit, www.dla.mil
|05.13.2025
|05.13.2025 14:41
|Video Productions
|962207
|250513-D-LU733-1411
|505914
|DOD_110991366
|00:00:59
|US
|0
|0
