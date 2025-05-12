Get Your Grub On (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ready to eat? The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence team provides food support for the military all over the world. From individually packaged meals in a soldier's rucksack, to a ship's galley and to full service dining facilities on military installations, Subsistence gets that food there. So, when you're eating that chow don't forget who's got your back, DLA...is the Nation's Combat Logistics Support Agency. For more information about DLA visit, www.dla.mil