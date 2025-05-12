Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cache River Levee Breech

    GRUBBS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers, 77th Combat Aviation Brigade, worked alongside our civilian partners in Jackson County to shore up a flood breeched levee near Grubbs, Arkansas, April 09, 2025.

    Sgt. Katelynn Yarberry explains how they placed super sandbags, each containing up to 4,000 pounds of sand, in the breech.

    (Arkansas Army National Guard video package by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962184
    VIRIN: 250409-Z-DR641-1002
    Filename: DOD_110991108
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: GRUBBS, ARKANSAS, US

    This work, Cache River Levee Breech, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    National Guard
    77th Theater Aviation Brigade
    Black Hawk crew chief
    Arkansas National Gaurd
    flooding Arkansas

