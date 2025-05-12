Cache River Levee Breech

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers, 77th Combat Aviation Brigade, worked alongside our civilian partners in Jackson County to shore up a flood breeched levee near Grubbs, Arkansas, April 09, 2025.
Sgt. Katelynn Yarberry explains how they placed super sandbags, each containing up to 4,000 pounds of sand, in the breech.
Arkansas Army National Guard video package by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 13:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962180
|VIRIN:
|250409-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110991104
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|GRUBBS, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
