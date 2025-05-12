Cache River Levee Breech

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arkansas National Guard Soldiers, 77th Combat Aviation Brigade, worked alongside our civilian partners in Jackson County to shore up a flood breeched levee near Grubbs, Arkansas, April 09, 2025.



Sgt. Katelynn Yarberry explains how they placed super sandbags, each containing up to 4,000 pounds of sand, in the breech.



Arkansas Army National Guard video package by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)