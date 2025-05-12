Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Public Service Recognition Week Video

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Stephanie Backus, Spc. John Garcia, Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, Spc. Brandon Perry, Sgt. Justin Stafford and Cpl. Haley Williams

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Pentagon Public Service Recognition Week Highlight Reel includes scenes from each event throughout the week with remarks from the Director of Washington Headquarters Services, Mrs. Regina Meiners.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962172
    VIRIN: 250513-A-IC490-1001
    Filename: DOD_110990914
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Public Service Recognition Week Video, by SPC Stephanie Backus, SPC John Garcia, SSG Daniel Hernandez, SPC Brandon Perry, SGT Justin Stafford and CPL Haley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PSRW 2025

