Pentagon Public Service Recognition Week Highlight Reel includes scenes from each event throughout the week with remarks from the Director of Washington Headquarters Services, Mrs. Regina Meiners.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 13:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962172
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-IC490-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110990914
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Public Service Recognition Week Video, by SPC Stephanie Backus, SPC John Garcia, SSG Daniel Hernandez, SPC Brandon Perry, SGT Justin Stafford and CPL Haley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.