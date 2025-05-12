DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium & Exhibition (emblem, no captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962168" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Don’t miss the chance to network with the Defense Logistics Agency! The DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium & Exhibition is on June 11-12, 2025 in Richmond, VA. This two-day event brings together Government and Industry leaders to discuss current and future challenges; and it’s a great chance to hear directly from leading Industry Executives, DoD Senior officials, as well as multiple General/Flag officers. There will be Small Business Matchmaking, breakout sessions and opportunities for small and large businesses to begin and strengthen a working relationship with DLA. For more information and to register visit: www.ndia.org/DLA25.