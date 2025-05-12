Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPSEC is all our responsibility

    05.09.2025

    Video by Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command showcase Operations Security best practices in observance of OPSEC Awareness Month. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 12:04
    Location: US

    This work, OPSEC is all our responsibility, by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USASAC, OPSEC

