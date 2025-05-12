III Armored Corps hosts Army 250 cake contest

U.S. Army soldiers from III Armored Corps participate in a cake competition at the Phantom Centralized Hub on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 8, 2025. The winning team will prepare a cake for the III Armored Corps and Central Texas 250th Army Birthday Ball, held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on June 13, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 10:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962116
|VIRIN:
|250508-O-IA164-5610
|Filename:
|DOD_110990207
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
