    III Armored Corps hosts Army 250 cake contest

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Christopher Davis 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army soldiers from III Armored Corps participate in a cake competition at the Phantom Centralized Hub on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 8, 2025. The winning team will prepare a cake for the III Armored Corps and Central Texas 250th Army Birthday Ball, held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on June 13, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962116
    VIRIN: 250508-O-IA164-5610
    Filename: DOD_110990207
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps hosts Army 250 cake contest, by Christopher Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

