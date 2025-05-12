III Armored Corps hosts Army 250 cake contest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers from III Armored Corps participate in a cake competition at the Phantom Centralized Hub on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 8, 2025. The winning team will prepare a cake for the III Armored Corps and Central Texas 250th Army Birthday Ball, held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on June 13, 2025.