The 459th Fly over Tokyo

B-roll footage of three UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron fly over Tokyo during routine training mission, May 9, 2025. The 459th AS maintains mission-ready aircrews for both UH-1N and C-12J aircraft to conduct aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, and priority airlift missions throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora)