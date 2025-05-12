B-roll footage of three UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron fly over Tokyo during routine training mission, May 9, 2025. The 459th AS maintains mission-ready aircrews for both UH-1N and C-12J aircraft to conduct aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, and priority airlift missions throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 00:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962068
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-ZV099-4844
|Filename:
|DOD_110989157
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 459th Fly over Tokyo, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
