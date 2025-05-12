Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 459th Fly over Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage of three UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron fly over Tokyo during routine training mission, May 9, 2025. The 459th AS maintains mission-ready aircrews for both UH-1N and C-12J aircraft to conduct aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, and priority airlift missions throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 00:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962068
    VIRIN: 250509-F-ZV099-4844
    Filename: DOD_110989157
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    readiness
    459th
    Indo-Pacific
    aeromedical evacauation
    UH-1N helicopter
    UH-1N

