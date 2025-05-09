Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division: Past and Present

    FORT DRUM, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton, Pfc. Savannah Olvera and Spc. Mason Nichols

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division (LI) demonstrates its legacy and continued relevance through a blend of historical and contemporary footage, highlighting its evolution from World War II to today’s training and global operations. Known for its expertise in mountain and cold-weather warfare, the division is based at Fort Drum, New York, and is the most deployed division in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols, Pfc. Alyssa Norton, and Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961970
    VIRIN: 250512-A-HO064-8997
    Filename: DOD_110987390
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT DRUM, US

    This work, 10th Mountain Division: Past and Present, by PFC Alyssa Norton, PFC Savannah Olvera and SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army, Legacy, Warfighting, Heritage

