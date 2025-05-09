10th Mountain Division: Past and Present

The 10th Mountain Division (LI) demonstrates its legacy and continued relevance through a blend of historical and contemporary footage, highlighting its evolution from World War II to today’s training and global operations. Known for its expertise in mountain and cold-weather warfare, the division is based at Fort Drum, New York, and is the most deployed division in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols, Pfc. Alyssa Norton, and Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
