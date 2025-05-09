Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Shelby Greywater Testing

    UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Dr. Chris Griggs, a senior research physical scientist with ERDC's Environmental Lab, has been testing several prototypes in treating source-separated greywater for potential reuse at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. With a constant rotation of training troops, the base provides a great opportunity for real world testing in ERDC’s own backyard.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Location: US

