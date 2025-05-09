Levee Overtopping Field Study

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently, ERDC’s biopolymer research group conducted an overtopping field study of one of their experimental embankments.



An earthen embankment was constructed for this experiment using locally sourced Vicksburg soil to evaluate its performance and compare between biopolymer-treated and untreated sections during an overtopping event.