Levee Overtopping Field Study

Recently, ERDC’s biopolymer research group conducted an overtopping field study of one of their experimental embankments.
An earthen embankment was constructed for this experiment using locally sourced Vicksburg soil to evaluate its performance and compare between biopolymer-treated and untreated sections during an overtopping event.
