    Levee Overtopping Field Study

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Recently, ERDC’s biopolymer research group conducted an overtopping field study of one of their experimental embankments.

    An earthen embankment was constructed for this experiment using locally sourced Vicksburg soil to evaluate its performance and compare between biopolymer-treated and untreated sections during an overtopping event.

    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 09:42
