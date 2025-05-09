Unmanned Aircraft Systems (AUS) technicians from ERDC were recently attached to the 27th Engineer Battalion in order to provide a bird's eye view on damages and relief efforts.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 09:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961933
|VIRIN:
|241216-D-HE363-1583
|Filename:
|DOD_110986689
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ERDC's UAS technicians assist Helene recovery efforts, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.