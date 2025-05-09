Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GSL AM2 Coating

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Researchers at the Geotechnical and Structures Lab are testing new methods to recoat expeditionary airfield mats that reduce cost and turnaround time, keeping our airstrips mission ready.

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GSL AM2 Coating, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

