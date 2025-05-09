Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “How did you get to ERDC?”

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Every day, the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center discovers, develops and delivers engineering solutions for our Warfighters. Today, we asked some of them how they got to ERDC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 09:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961930
    VIRIN: 240917-D-HE363-3505
    Filename: DOD_110986662
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “How did you get to ERDC?”, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

