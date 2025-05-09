Members of CRREL’s mobility team and executive leadership visit Mount Washington Observatory

Members of CRREL’s mobility team and executive leadership recently spent the day at the Mount Washington Observatory on the mountain’s summit. While there, they learned about the observatory’s facilities and capabilities and explored opportunities for collaboration between their meteorological and operational staff and CRREL’s researchers and engineers. As part of the visit, CRREL’s research team also used the 4,618-foot climb in alpine elevation to test multiple vehicles in preparation for an upcoming technology testing exercise in the Arctic Circle.
