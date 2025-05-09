Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of CRREL’s mobility team and executive leadership visit Mount Washington Observatory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Jared Eastman and Joseph Bara

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Members of CRREL’s mobility team and executive leadership recently spent the day at the Mount Washington Observatory on the mountain’s summit. While there, they learned about the observatory’s facilities and capabilities and explored opportunities for collaboration between their meteorological and operational staff and CRREL’s researchers and engineers. As part of the visit, CRREL’s research team also used the 4,618-foot climb in alpine elevation to test multiple vehicles in preparation for an upcoming technology testing exercise in the Arctic Circle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 09:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961928
    VIRIN: 250303-D-HE363-9726
    Filename: DOD_110986651
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of CRREL’s mobility team and executive leadership visit Mount Washington Observatory, by Jared Eastman and Joseph Bara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    ERDC
    CCREL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download