    National Ordinary High Water Mark (OHWM) Manual

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    The recently published groundbreaking National Ordinary High Water Mark (OHWM) Manual identifies Ordinary High Water Marks nationwide.

    This first-of-its-kind manual allows more timely, consistent, transparent, and predictable U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Regulatory decision-making as part of more than 70,000 permitting actions conducted yearly across the Corps.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 09:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961927
    VIRIN: 250205-D-HE363-3852
    Filename: DOD_110986646
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Ordinary High Water Mark (OHWM) Manual, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ERDC
    OHWM

