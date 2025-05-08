Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Band Performs Outdoor Concert During Obangame Express 2025

    PRAIA, CAPE VERDE

    05.07.2025

    Video by Seaman Tyranny Chartrand 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250511-N-CW165-1001 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, perform an outdoor concert during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyranny Chartrand.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 07:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961913
    VIRIN: 250511-N-CW165-1001
    Filename: DOD_110986186
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PRAIA, CV

    NRNPASE-W
    Obangame Express 2025
    OE 25

