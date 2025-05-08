250511-N-CW165-1001 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, perform an outdoor concert during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyranny Chartrand.)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 07:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961913
|VIRIN:
|250511-N-CW165-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110986186
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PRAIA, CV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Performs Outdoor Concert During Obangame Express 2025, by SN Tyranny Chartrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
