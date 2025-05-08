Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Joseph Escandon, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Deputy Commander of Operations, administers the Oath of Office to Syracuse University ROTC cadets, May 9, 2025, at the National Veterans Resource Center, New York. The 10th Mountain Division’s (LI) enduring collaboration with the Army ROTC program reflects its strategic investment in leadership development, ensuring that future officers are equipped with the values, skills, and experience needed to lead in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961875
    VIRIN: 250509-A-OV624-6199
    Filename: DOD_110985610
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office, by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division, ROTC, Green to Gold, U.S. Army, National Veterans Resource Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download