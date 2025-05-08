Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-31 "Polar Bears" Execute Joint Forcible Entry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), execute a joint forcible entry for Mountain Peak 25 at Division Hill, on Fort Drum, New York, May 10, 2025. JFE scenarios provide Soldiers with 2nd BCT a realistic home station aviation training opportunity in Large Scale Combat Operations in preparation for their upcoming JRTC 25-10 rotation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961867
    VIRIN: 250510-A-WA425-2001
    Filename: DOD_110985443
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-31 "Polar Bears" Execute Joint Forcible Entry, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th CAB
    10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry)
    2nd Brigade Combat Team (BCT)
    4-31 IN
    joint forcible entry
    Mountain Peak 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download