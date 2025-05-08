Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), execute a joint forcible entry for Mountain Peak 25 at Division Hill, on Fort Drum, New York, May 10, 2025. JFE scenarios provide Soldiers with 2nd BCT a realistic home station aviation training opportunity in Large Scale Combat Operations in preparation for their upcoming JRTC 25-10 rotation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961867
|VIRIN:
|250510-A-WA425-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110985443
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-31 "Polar Bears" Execute Joint Forcible Entry, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.