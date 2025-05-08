Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

    SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Newly commissioned 2nd Lt. Zahra Johnson speaks about her experience with the Syracuse University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps commissioning ceremony and Green to Gold program May 9, 2025, at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York. The 10th Mountain Division’s enduring collaboration with the Army ROTC program reflects its strategic investment in leadership development, ensuring that future officers are equipped with the values, skills, and experience needed to lead in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

