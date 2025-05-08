Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise HYDRA- Vertical Social Media Reel

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    This week the Utah National Guard conducted exercise HYDRA, an immersive, multi-domain, large-scale joint training event designed to prepare our military for real-world missions in a dynamic and ever-changing combat environment. This exercise demonstrates the critical contributions Utah makes to National Security.

    @151sfs| @19thspecialforcesgroup|@204meb | @65thfab | @usarmy_dpg @theairpirates | @tooelearmydepot_official |
    #CombatReady #AlwaysReady #AlwaysThere #Army #AirForce #Utah #NGB #NationalGuard #Minuteman #Minutemen #F35

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 09:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961831
    VIRIN: 250509-Z-DA103-9002
    Filename: DOD_110984494
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise HYDRA- Vertical Social Media Reel, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

