    Obangame Express 2025 - Rule of Law

    PRAIA, CAPE VERDE

    05.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250509-N-RO855-1001 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 9, 2025) – U.S. Air Force Major Felix Rodriguez Cartagena a attorney from the U.S. Africa Command Office of Legal Councel , talks about the rule of law exercise during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    Location: PRAIA, CV

