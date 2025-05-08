250509-N-RO855-1001 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 9, 2025) – U.S. Air Force Major Felix Rodriguez Cartagena a attorney from the U.S. Africa Command Office of Legal Councel , talks about the rule of law exercise during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 05:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961820
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-RO855-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110984374
|Length:
|00:07:18
|Location:
|PRAIA, CV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Obangame Express 2025 - Rule of Law, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.