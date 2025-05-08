Obangame Express 2025 - Rule of Law

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250509-N-RO855-1001 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 9, 2025) – U.S. Air Force Major Felix Rodriguez Cartagena a attorney from the U.S. Africa Command Office of Legal Councel , talks about the rule of law exercise during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)