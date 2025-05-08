Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

Brig. Gen. Joseph Escandon, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Deputy Commander of Operations, administers the Oath of Office to Syracuse University ROTC cadets, May 9, 2025, at the National Veterans Resource Center, New York. The 10th Mountain Division’s (LI) enduring collaboration with the Army ROTC program reflects its strategic investment in leadership development, ensuring that future officers are equipped with the values, skills, and experience needed to lead in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)
|05.09.2025
|05.09.2025 19:51
|B-Roll
|961801
|250509-A-OV624-6471
|DOD_110984032
|00:01:41
|SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
