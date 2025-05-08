Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shadows of Flame – A Mother's Story

    MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Christopher Rosario and Marti Allen

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    "Without hope, I don't know how people get through things like this."

    Carol Smith remembers her son, Randy Miod, who lost his life in the 2025 Southern California Wildfires. Kind, encouraging, welcoming. A surfing legend. Malibu City Council named Randy the first ever Malibu surfing legend of the year.

    Location: MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US

    USACE
    LAWildfires25

