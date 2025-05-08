Shadows of Flame – A Mother's Story

"Without hope, I don't know how people get through things like this."
Carol Smith remembers her son, Randy Miod, who lost his life in the 2025 Southern California Wildfires. Kind, encouraging, welcoming. A surfing legend. Malibu City Council named Randy the first ever Malibu surfing legend of the year.
