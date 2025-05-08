Mental Health Awareness Month Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Hanss Ramsses Lopez Avina, assigned to 35th Corps Signal Brigade, speaks about Army programs during Mental Health Awareness Month on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 9, 2025. Fort Bragg participates in Army-wide Mental Health Awareness Month in May, which focuses on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and promoting support for service members, families, and broader communities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)