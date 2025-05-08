Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Awareness Month Interview

    FORT BRAGG, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Hanss Ramsses Lopez Avina, assigned to 35th Corps Signal Brigade, speaks about Army programs during Mental Health Awareness Month on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 9, 2025. Fort Bragg participates in Army-wide Mental Health Awareness Month in May, which focuses on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and promoting support for service members, families, and broader communities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961791
    VIRIN: 250509-A-VH966-2691
    Filename: DOD_110983700
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness Month Interview, by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MentalHealthAwarenessMonth
    DefendYourMH

