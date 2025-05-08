Soldiers and Airmen participating in multiple aspects of exercise Hydra travel aboard a Utah Air National Guard KC-135, traveling by air from Roland Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Michael Army Airfield, Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, May 8, 2025. Though primarily an air aircraft refueler, exercise Hydra trains, tests and demonstrates how the airframe can serve as a keystone of joint missions where they can fill a number of dynamic roles to adapt to ever shifting threats on tomorrow’s battlefield. This aircraft's mission involved transporting casualties, deploying a cyber protection team, and an air refueling. (Utah Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961766
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-JA114-2809
|Filename:
|DOD_110983455
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises: Cyber Team + Medical detachment, by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS
