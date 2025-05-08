Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises: Cyber Team + Medical detachment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and Airmen participating in multiple aspects of exercise Hydra travel aboard a Utah Air National Guard KC-135, traveling by air from Roland Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Michael Army Airfield, Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, May 8, 2025. Though primarily an air aircraft refueler, exercise Hydra trains, tests and demonstrates how the airframe can serve as a keystone of joint missions where they can fill a number of dynamic roles to adapt to ever shifting threats on tomorrow’s battlefield. This aircraft's mission involved transporting casualties, deploying a cyber protection team, and an air refueling. (Utah Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon)