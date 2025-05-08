Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises: Cyber Team + Medical detachment

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers and Airmen participating in multiple aspects of exercise Hydra travel aboard a Utah Air National Guard KC-135, traveling by air from Roland Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Michael Army Airfield, Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, May 8, 2025. Though primarily an air aircraft refueler, exercise Hydra trains, tests and demonstrates how the airframe can serve as a keystone of joint missions where they can fill a number of dynamic roles to adapt to ever shifting threats on tomorrow’s battlefield. This aircraft's mission involved transporting casualties, deploying a cyber protection team, and an air refueling. (Utah Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 14:46
    Location: UTAH, US

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    Utah National Guard CST
    ExHydra

