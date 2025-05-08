Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises: Cyber Team

Cyber protection team 174, Utah National Guard conducts a cyber attack on a simulated powerplant during exercise Hydra after being airlifted into Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, May 8, 2025. Hydra is a multi-mission exercise to test and demonstrate the cutting edge of joint readiness where air, ground, and special operations units come together to face complex and dynamic threats as one force. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon)
00:00 Interview 1 Cpt. Tyler Jacox 174 CPT
02:34 Interview 2 Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nathan Kruse 174 CPT
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 14:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961764
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-JA114-4926
|Filename:
|DOD_110983436
|Length:
|00:08:21
|Location:
|UTAH, US
