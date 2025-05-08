Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises: Cyber Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cyber protection team 174, Utah National Guard conducts a cyber attack on a simulated powerplant during exercise Hydra after being airlifted into Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, May 8, 2025. Hydra is a multi-mission exercise to test and demonstrate the cutting edge of joint readiness where air, ground, and special operations units come together to face complex and dynamic threats as one force. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon)



00:00 Interview 1 Cpt. Tyler Jacox 174 CPT

02:34 Interview 2 Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nathan Kruse 174 CPT