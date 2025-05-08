Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah's Joint Exercise Hydra Challenges the Boundaries of Traditional Exercises: Cyber Team

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Cyber protection team 174, Utah National Guard conducts a cyber attack on a simulated powerplant during exercise Hydra after being airlifted into Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, May 8, 2025. Hydra is a multi-mission exercise to test and demonstrate the cutting edge of joint readiness where air, ground, and special operations units come together to face complex and dynamic threats as one force. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon)

    00:00 Interview 1 Cpt. Tyler Jacox 174 CPT
    02:34 Interview 2 Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nathan Kruse 174 CPT

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 14:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961764
    VIRIN: 250508-A-JA114-4926
    Filename: DOD_110983436
    Length: 00:08:21
    Location: UTAH, US

    Joint Exercise
    combat readiness
    joint integration
    Innovation
    air superiority
    exhydra

